QSB, Celcom ink MoU to develop latest digital innovation in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is one step closer in harnessing the latest digital innovation and solutions for the provision of government services.

Qhazanah Sabah Bhd (QSB), the State Government investment arm, is teaming up with Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) to advance digital innovation and solutions harnessing 5G connectivity in Sabah.

QSB Group Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Rizal Dahli said the collaboration would enable both firms to jointly plan for the rollout of the Smart Sabah Initiative focusing on the implementation of digital programmes in line with the State Government’s Sabah Maju Jaya development masterplan.

The proposed collaboration will see the development of smart solutions encompassing the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the areas of e-government, public safety and security, e-learning, digital economy contributing positively to the people by creating employment opportunities.

Ahmad Rizal said this after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday between Celcom and QSB at its Riverson Suites Office here.

QSB was represented at the signing by Ahmad Rizal and witnessed by Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer (Corporate) Noor Afzalinah Mohd Afzul Khan while Celcom was represented by Chief Operating Officer (Technology) cum Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Celcom Axiata, Afizulazha Abdullah and witnessed by its Head of Corporate Sales (Managed Accounts) Romlan Sarpin.

Ahmad Rizal said the MoU would pave the way in establishing Sabah as the region’s smart-sustainable city model of the 21st century.

Fulfilling its role as the catalyst for new areas of growth, he explained QSB would focus on developing digital infrastructure, which is the backbone to facilitate digital economy.

“With our group solid footing and vast experience in developing the digital infrastructure in the State as well as support system for telecommunications facilities, we anticipate that this collaboration with Celcom will enhance our Group capabilities in playing our role as the State’s investment company to benefit the Government and the people,” Ahmad Rizal added.

Since commencing 5G trial demonstration in Langkawi in 2017, for the 28GHz band prototype in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, Celcom’s capabilities had served significant milestone by showcasing seven use cases featuring Smart Cities and providing innovative Industrial Solutions.

Afizulazha stated that Celcom is geared to bring innovative digital solutions into Sabah by establishing a pilot project in the State with the groundwork scheduled to kick off this year.

“We are confident the collaboration will boost capacity building from both sides, particularly on the knowledge transfer in the usage of high-end technology digital application.

“This collaboration will also provide us opportunities in bringing innovative products and services to Sabah’s vast and unique communities. Celcom is ready to bring its larger ecosystem to support these initiatives and be with the Sabah State in pioneering the digital future of Southeast Asia,” Afizulazha said.

Also present from QSB were the chairman, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Salleh Said Keruak; executive director Tuan Haji Mohd Shukor Abdul Mumin; directors of QSB and senior personnel from QSB Group and Celcom.