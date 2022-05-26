Sarawak to introduce discounts on electricity tariff for food producers, retailers

KUCHING (May 26): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government will introduce a discount on electricity tariff for food producers and retailers in the state to help address the rising cost of business operations.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who announced this in the august House today, said the discount will be offered to coffee shops, restaurants and other food and beverages industry.

“This is in order to reduce their cost of doing business. Therefore, I expect it will mitigate market price of food,” he said.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government took note of the rising prices of food and thereafter affecting the cost of living.

He said all these were due to the current geopolitical tension that led to imported inflation and the ringgit performance against the US dollar that had declined 0.7 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

He pointed out that Malaysia’s weakening currency would increase import prices, burdening both consumers and importers.

“As Malaysia is a net importer of food, the imported inflation has caused higher food prices domestically. Therefore, most of this is beyond the Sarawak government’s control.

“For this reason, the Sarawak government will intervene within our power and means to cushion the impact of rising cost of living, especially on food prices, on the rakyat,” he said.

Abang Johari pledged that the Sarawak government is committed to transform the state’s agriculture sector to become a net food exporter under Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

He believed that such efforts will eventually provide ‘farm-to-table’ food security and self-sufficiency level for Sarawak.