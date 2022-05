SIBU (May 26): A 71-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he was involved in a collision with a pickup truck at about 9am at Jalan Igan this morning.

Tang Lian Sing, from Jalan Wawasan, was believed to have suffered from serious head injuries due to the impact of the collision.

He was believed to be on his way home after buying the vegetables before the mishap occurred.

Police were still investigating the case.