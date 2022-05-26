S’wak DUN sitting adjourns sine die

KUCHING (May 26): The second meeting of the first term of the 19th State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting was adjourned sine die at 5.30pm today.

It brought an end to the eight days of DUN sitting, which saw the tabling of three Bills, two of which were being introduced for the first time in the country.

The Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and Forests (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was tabled by Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan respectively.

The third Bill, which is the Supplementary Supply (2022) Bill, 2022, was tabled by Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas on May 18 followed by the second and third readings on May 20.

The first, second and third readings of the Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was read on May 18 while the first reading of the Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2022 was held on May 18 followed by the second and third readings on May 19.

The Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed on May 18 while the Forests (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed on May 19.

The Supplementary Supply (2022) Bill, 2022, was passed on May 20 for an additional expenditure of RM60,064,358 for 2020 and this year.

Uggah said the extra expenditure is to meet the additional operating grant to 23 local authorities in Sarawak.

During the sitting, Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) deputy chairman Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim was nominated for a senator post by the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

Ahmad will replace Dr Zaiedi Suhaili whose term expires on July 18 this year.

Meanwhile two motions submitted by opposition members were dismissed.

Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad, who moved the motion of adjournment, congratulated all Honorable Members of the August house, especially those who have delivered their inaugural speeches and debates or Maiden Speech.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for being a role model that leads by example.

“A leader that encourages actions and leads by example and an inspiring leader with farsighted vision,” he said.

DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar in his closing remarks said the session was conducted in an orderly manner thanks to cooperation of all the members in maintaining the sanctity of the august House.

Asfia ended his speech with three stanzas of ‘pantun’ as well.