S’wak lands RM23.17 bln investments in 2020 to 2021, says Deputy Premier

KUCHING (May 26): Sarawak managed to attract total investments worth RM23.17 billion for 117 projects despite the challenging global situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Deputy Premier of Sarawak said RM16.08 billion was approved in 2020 and RM7.09 billion in 2021.

He said these investments are expected to create more than 11,000 employment opportunities.

The major projects approved under the Industrial Coordination Act 1975 (ICA) in 2020 and 2021 were Basic Metal Products (2020) – RM13.8 billion (high grade steel); Electrical and Electronic Products (2021) – RM4.2 billion (chip capacitor); and Chemicals and Chemical Products (2021) – RM1.4 billion (Polycrystalline silicon and industrial gas).

The major projects approved under state Industrial Coordination Committee (ICC) in 2020 and 2021 were Renewable Energy Product (2020) – RM250 million (biomass and biogas for power generation); Basic Metal Products (2021) – RM938 million (copper foil, building material, and furniture); Services (2021) – RM93 million (logistic and warehousing); and Non-Metallic Mineral Product (2021) – RM86 million (precast concrete)

Awang Tengah, who is Minister for International Trade and Investment, said to date the state has approved two new expansion projects in Sama Jaya worth RM2.1 billion for electric and electrical products (solar ingots and wafer, and substrates for hard disk drives), and these companies have already commenced construction works.

“In addition, the State ICC has also approved 16 projects worth RM75 million in Beverage Products (bottled drinking water), Services (logistics and warehousing), Wood and Wood-Based Products (furniture, building materials, charcoal, and sawn timber), Basic Metal Products (steel products), etc.

“These investments are expected to create more than 2,100 employment opportunities in the state,” he said in his winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

He also the August House that investors have remained confident in Sarawak’s political leadership for managing Sarawak’s economy well, even during these difficult times.

He said initial efforts to minimise the disruption to the essential economic sectors have proven to be effective as these sectors were able to weather the various impediments caused by the lockdowns and restrictions.

“For instance, in 2021, the high-tech industries in Sama Jaya, employed a total of 14,600 workforce (2020: 13,700) with total wages paid amounting to RM684 million (2020: RM598 million), generating RM607 million (2020: RM667 million) in spin-offs to the local economy.

“The total exports recorded at this high-tech park for 2021 was RM7.02 billion (2020: RM6.93 billion),” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the energy intensive industries in Samalaju employed a total workforce of 7,800 in 2021 (2020: 6,600) with total wages paid amounting to RM425 million (2020: RM342 million), generating RM4.6 billion (2020: RM4.05 billion) in spin-offs to the local economy.

He also noted that in 2021, Samalaju Industrial Park recorded total exports of RM13.9 billion (2020: RM9.4 billion).