Three men in Miri fined, jailed for drunk driving

MIRI (May 26): A magistrate’s court here has fined three men RM10,000 in default two months’ imprisonment for driving under the influence of alcohol.

In the first case, 39-year-old Tan Huong Yiap from Canada View Avenue, Lopeng was sentenced by Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu for committing the offence on April 17 around 1.15am.

Tan had a blood alcohol level of 110mg per 100ml, exceeding the limit of 50mg per 100ml, while driving along Jalan Miri Airport here on the mentioned date.

In the second case, Chin San Hiong, 23, from Taman Tunku Timur 3, Jalan Kuching, was sentenced for committing the same offence on April 16 around 11.52pm in Jalan Miri Airport.

He had a blood alcohol level of 85mg per 100ml.

Similarly, in the third case, Swee Gee Jeng, 51, from Jalan Bakam, Interhill Park committed the offence on April 17 around 12.21am.

Swee had a blood alcohol level of 116mg per 100ml while driving along Jalan Miri Airport.

All three cases were prosecuted by Insp Syahrizan Taha, while the accused were not represented.

The punishments were meted out against all three accused on their own guilty plea to a charge read before each of them under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) (Amendment 2020).

The court suspended the driving licenses of the three accused for two years from the date of conviction.