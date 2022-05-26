Uggah: Sarawak collects RM3.108 bln in revenue in Q1 2022

KUCHING (May 26): Sarawak has collected a revenue of RM3.108 billion or 31 per cent of the estimated revenue of RM10.036 billion as of the first quarter (Q1) of this year, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the revenue was mainly from major sources that included state sales tax of RM1.248 billion; cash compensation in lieu of oil and gas rights (RM876 million); dividend (RM634 million); raw water royalty (RM109 million); forestry receipts (RM66 million); interest and return from investment (RM57 million); land premium (RM39 million); federal grants and reimbursement (RM19 million); and other sources such as mining royalties, water sales and land rents (RM60 million).

Speaking at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today, Uggah, who is Second Finance and New Economy Minister, said Sarawak in the first four months of 2022 also spent RM1.632 billion or 22 per cent of the approved development expenditure.

“The expenditure is expected to increase as the development momentum continues to pick up as we enter the endemic phase.

“In this respect, I urge all the controlling officers and heads of departments to continue with their commitment and dedication to implement and monitor projects closely to ensure that all approved projects are completed on schedule and within budget,” he said when winding up his ministerial speech.

In view of this, he said all programmes and projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan, particularly those of high impact and have greater multiplier effects to the rakyat must be implemented smoothly and speedily.

“Proactive and preventive measures should also be undertaken diligently to address any problematic and delayed projects.

“The concerted efforts of all departments and agencies, working together in unison would help to expedite projects development and completion, thus helping to stimulate domestic socio-economic activities and spur the growth of the state economy,” he said.

On the state’s ordinary expenditure, Uggah said this was revised upwards from RM10.646 billion to RM10.706 billion – an increase of RM60.064 million or 0.01 per cent for the year 2022 to cater for additional grant to 23 local authorities for the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance initiatives (BKSS 8.0) which was extended to June this year.

“As of the first quarter, a sum of RM2.577 billion of ordinary expenditure or 24 per cent has been expended,” he said.

In his speech, the Bukit Saban assemblyman also touched on BKSS launched by the Sarawak government in 2020 as an immediate measure to cushion and mitigate the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Sarawak government has implemented eight BKSS packages, covering more than 30 measures worth RM5.7 billion.

“A sum of RM3.63 billion was spent from April 2020 to December 2021 which benefitted 3.3 million recipients, where direct cash assistance with a sum of RM2.34 billion was spent on 1.5 million recipients from the B40 group, frontline workers, media group, transportation, tourism and construction sectors, hawkers, petty traders, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” he said.

He also said that the government has spent a sum of RM1.23 billion to reduce the cost of doing business and ease the financial burden of the SMEs.

“This includes giving discounts on utilities, waiver of permit and license fees for hawkers and petty traders, discounts on rentals of marketplace, interest-free soft loans, interest rate subsidy, abolishment of interest rates, and waiver of rental for SMEs operating at government-linked companies’ premises.