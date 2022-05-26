Uggah: Sarawak’s investment in Serba Dinamik based on thorough analysis, assessments

KUCHING (May 26): Any investments by Sarawak in a listed stock are based on thorough analysis and assessments on the company’s fundamentals, financial and its potential prospect and growth, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said when the state participated in Serba Dinamik Holding Bhd’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) back in 2017 and subsequent investment prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the financial position of the company was strong with revenue of RM2.72 billion in 2017 and RM4.52 billion in 2019 with profit after tax (PAT) of RM304.79 million and RM497.98 million in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

“In fact, to date, the state had received a total of RM22.552 million dividend payout from the company with a yearly dividend yield ranging from 4.6 per cent to 6.9 per cent.

“In addition, the state has also received share split and bonus issues, free at cost amounting to 66 million shares,” he said at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

The Second Finance and New Economy Minister was responding to the issues raised by See Chee How (PSB-Batu Lintang) on Sarawak’s investment in Serba Dinamik.

The latter in his debate on the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s Address on Monday had called for the Minister for Finance and New Economy to brief the august House on the details and quantum of losses suffered by the State Treasury with regard to Sarawak’s investment in Serba Dinamik.

Uggah in his ministerial winding-up speech, said undeniably, all investments carry some degree of risk.

“Of course, no guarantee can be given about future performance and any decision to invest shall not be construed as offering such a guarantee.

“In the case of Serba Dinamik, no one could have anticipated for things to derail unexpectedly,” he said.

He said the company is currently going through a series of interim setbacks.

“Nonetheless, the latest update indicates that the company is looking into a turnaround and restructuring plan which existing investors are looking forward to.

“The investment is closely monitored, and we wish to not reach a position whereby too often, investment decisions are made based upon isolated and short-term considerations (in the heat of the moment) without regards to the portfolio as a whole,” he said.

He added that the state’s investments were intended for long-term value appreciation and not for short-term trading.