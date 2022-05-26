Unduk Ngadau more than just a beauty pageant

KOTA KINABALU (May 26): Entering the month of May, Sabahans from different backgrounds come together to celebrate Kaamatan Festival, a harvest festival celebrated yearly for a good harvest and celebration with family members.

Closing the Kaamatan Festival or ‘Tadau Kaamatan’ in the Kadazan-Dusun language on May 31, Unduk Ngadau, a heritage pageant, is crowned in honour of the legendary Huminodun, a maiden who sacrificed herself to save her people.

For a non-Sabahan like myself, the first impression of Unduk Ngadau is that it is a beauty pageant but the more I researched and talked with Sabahans who love their Unduk Ngadau, I learned that it is more than just that. Unduk Ngadau represents the Land Below the Wind and the people themselves.

Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan chairperson Joanna Kitingan, when asked what is the ‘more’,said each winner from the 44 districts in the statet will represent and bring their unique culture for the Unduk Ngadau crown this May 31, thus presenting Sabah’s cultural diversity to the world.

“Unduk Ngadau has been held for 62 years and it has become the soul of the Kaamatan festival, it is a cultural pageant where each district has their own culture like their unique traditional clothing that they bring to the Unduk Ngadau contest.

“The moral tradition of the legend Huminodun about obedience, wilingness, volunteerism and sacrificing for the good of others. this is we learn from Unduk Ngadau, and the contestant themselves can gain confidence and become better,” she told a press conference here yesterday.

Joanna said that with the Kaamatan Festival’s theme this year being ‘Kaamatan Ensouls Nature’, it is important for the Unduk Ngadau to be the ambassador and promote the rich nature of the state while preserving it for our future generations.

She said it is appropriate because Sabah is opening back the state’s tourism and besides nature, agrotourism is also a strong point for Sabah to promote for tourism, thus Unduk Ngadau contestants can promote nature and agrotourism from their districts.

“Nature is our asset that must be conserved and we are indeed blessed, surrounded by conserved forests under the Sabah Parks and Forestry Department. It is important for the young women to understand what it means to conserve our natural assets,” she said.

Talking about the prizes, she said the winner will receive RM120,000 worth of prizes that includes a scholarship, cash prize and more; while the first runner-up wins RM53,000 worth of prizes, and the second runner-up takes home RM46,000 worth of prizes, while fourth to seventh place winners will also get their prizes.

“Starting as a traditional costume parade and competition, over 62 years there has been lots of changes but the essence is still there, upholding the spirit of Huminodun, and Unduk Ngadau is still relevant in this modern day and loved by Sabahans, that put Unduk Ngadau at a level above the rest,” she said.

Unduk Ngadau started as a competition for the Kadazan-Dusun heritage but now it has blossomed into a contest for many diversified cultures and heritage in the state, mirroring the openness of the people of the Land Below the Wind.

Last year Unduk Ngadau winner Maya Hejnowska said one of the most important thing in being an Unduk Ngadau is the responsibility that comes with it especially in becoming a role model to young Sabahans and empowering women.

“If you win Miss Universe or Miss World you represent the people, and being Unduk Ngadau is no different. It is hard to describe, you must be in our shoes to know it but it is about the responsibility to the people and learning to become better.

“After becoming Unduk Ngadau, I also learned a lot like meeting with bobohizan (high priestess), learning about traditional rituals.And in social media when I post a picture for example, I must be a role model especially for Sabahans,” said the lass who is of Kadazan-Polish heritage.

She hopes Unduk Ngadau will continue on for years to come and become a platform to strengthen the unity among Sabahans who are made up of diverse backgrounds, while empowering the younger generation. – Bernama