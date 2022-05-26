Unduk Ngadau pageant is unique, says harvest queen

KOTA KINABALU (May 26): The Sabah Unduk Ngadau pageant is unique and distinct from other beauty pageants.

Reigning State Unduk Ngadau, Maya Hejnowska explained that one of the uniqueness of the Unduk Ngadau pageant is its ‘Huminodun’ background.

She explained that according to the KadazanDusun myth, Huminodun was the daughter of Kinoingan and Sumundu.

She also said that the word ‘Kinoingan’ meant God.

“When I was small, my late grandmother and my uncle used to tell us a lot of Kadazan folk stories. They were great storytellers and we were never bored of their stories, even though they repeat the same, over and over again.

“On the Huminodun story, there was a great famine, and while Kinoingan was away, Sumundu sacrificed her only daughter, Huminodun, to save the people,” Maya said, adding that there was another name for Huminodun but could not recall it.

She added that Huminodun was said to have cried to her mother to ask why she was to die, and before she was killed, she told her mother what would become of her body – that various edible plants such as coconut (from her head), paddy (from her flesh), maize (from her teeth), ginger (from her fingers), yam (from her knees) and others, would grow.

She also instructed her mother to collect all the various plants that would result from her death during their harvest and to group the harvest together in the ‘tangkob’, said Maya.

The ‘tangkob’ is a place where the Kadazandusun people store their harvest and mainly paddy.

“It was said that Huminodun then emerged whole and was reunited with the father and mother,” she said.

Maya added that the chairperson on the State-level Unduk Ngadau pageant, Tindarama Joanna Kitingan has depicted Huminodun as the ‘sacrificial lamb’ for the KadazanDusun, Murut and Rungus (KDMR) people in a recent press conference held at Sutera Habour Resort.

“And in the Bible it was mentioned that there is no greater love than the friend who lays his life for another. So, to me, Huminodun is a depiction of the great love of a young woman for her family and for her people that she willingly let herself be sacrificed so that they may survive. I can’t think of any other pageant with a heritage such as the selfless Huminodun,” she said.

Maya also reminded that the Unduk Ngadau pageant is a part of the Kaamatan festival, and hence, is part of thanksgiving to the spirit of the paddy, also known as the Bambaazon/Bambarayon.

“And so, the Unduk Ngadau pageant, to me, is spiritual in nature,” she said.

“The Kaamatan Festival has been celebrated every month of May in Sabah, long before I was born. It is a celebration rich in culture and heritage. And it is a celebration of thanks to the spirit of the Bambarayon, the spirit of the paddy after the harvest. Which is why I say that the pageant itself is a spiritual event.

And even in this aspect alone, the pageant is already showing its distinction from other pageants because there is no pageant, not Miss World nor Miss Universe, that starts with a ceremony of thanksgiving to the spirit for the good that has arrived,” she added.

Maya also reminded that the Unduk Ngadau pageant is special because all the young ladies contesting are encouraged to master their respective mother tongue and to know their heritage.

“This is also what’s different between the Unduk Ngadau pageant and others in the world. With the Unduk Ngadau pageant, we realise that as women, we have the responsibility to ensure the continuity of the KDMR heritage.

“We’re bombarded with other cultures, other ways of life on social media, on television and so many more that many of us have lost touch with our own heritage. Some have even become too shy to speak their own mother tongue, which is a shame.

“If we aren’t the ones to ensure our heritage survives, who else will do it for us? That is just one of the many lessons I have learnt as an Unduk Ngadau. Sabah is so rich in heritage, but it will be gone unless its people start seeing how worthy of preservation they are and work towards it,” she said.