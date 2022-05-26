Wisma Bapa Malaysia server room catches fire

KUCHING (May 26): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) managed to put out the fire at Wisma Bapa Malaysia’s server room this evening, preventing further damage to the Sarawak government office building.

According to Bomba in a statement, it received a distress call from a member of the public informing them that a fire had broken out in the server room on the third floor of the building.

It was said that a switch box in the server room suddenly caught on fire around 7pm.

Teams of firefighters from the Petra Jaya and Padungan stations were dispatched to the scene, and they managed to extinguish the fire around 8.45pm.

Earlier, firefighters tried to enter the server room but had to reassess their strategy after they heard sounds of small explosions coming from inside the room.

At 8.28pm, the electrical supply to the building was disconnected which allowed the firefighters to enter the server room.

It was also reported that all of the windows on the third floor of the building had been opened to provide ventilation.

It was also reported that all of the building’s occupants had been evacuated safely.