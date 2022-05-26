Works to begin soon to salvage Maskin kliriengs at bottom of Penyarai River

BINTULU (May 26): Works to salvage the Maskin kliriengs (burial poles) reportedly submerged at the bottom of the Penyarai River will be carried out as soon as possible, says Dr Elena Gregoria Chai Chin Fern from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

“The ministry is working closely with 18 communities from the Punan, Bagatan and Tatau ethnic groups to salvage the three kliriengs lying at the bottom of Penyarai River in Kakus,” she said.

She said the works had to be expedited and completed before the monsoon season arrived.

Chai said on May 24 they had an engagement session at Tatau District Office to get the consent of the local communities.

“There is no issue with the local people. They will be working very closely with us. We already had four engagement sessions with them. The first one was held at Rumah Ado on April 3, led by Kakus assemblyman Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

“On April 13, a special committee formed among the communities themselves was set up to look into safeguarding the heritage in Tatau District. The community leaders are all represented in the special committee,” she said.

According to Chai, the special committee had two meetings to discuss the matter among themselves before the issues were brought to the engagement sessions.

The committee had a meeting on May 14 to discuss the types of rituals to be conducted during the ‘lifting’ and ‘placing’ of the kliriengs. Also discussed was the kind of rituals to be conducted at longhouses.

At yesterday’s dialogue session, a representative of the Bagatan community presented a list of demands before they could give their full cooperation to the project.

“We shall discuss the demands during the ministry-level meeting,” said Chai, an anthropologist.

Yesterday’s dialogue was the second held this month by the Sarawak Museum Department in an effort to engage the local community in supporting the meaningful project.

The Museum Department, as the guardian of the artifact, has the option either to seek the locals’ cooperation or invoke the recently enacted Sarawak Heritage Ordinance.

A few months earlier, the Museum Department had located three kliriengs, believed to be at least a few hundred years old, at the bottom of the Penyarai River in the vicinity of Maskin River.

However, after two consecutive dialogues, the Museum Department has yet to get the green light from the Bagatan people, who are spread in eight longhouses.

During the dialogue, the Penyarai Bagatan community said they would give their support if their demands are met by the authority as stated by their headman, Kanyan Abok of Rumah Kanyan.

The first demand is Pemali (emplasik menoa) of RM500 per door (for 164 doors) and miscellaneous expenses for them to perform (Christian) prayers or RM2,000 for each of the eight longhouses.

The Tatau Punans too are Christian.

Meanwhile, Penghulu Sanok Magai who leads Tatau District Special Committee on Heritage Conservation, a facilitating committee under Tatau District Office, expressed his disappointment with the way the Bagatan were pressing their demands.

“We will, however, have to perform the necessary ritual at Rumah Ado, several kilometres away downriver from the klirieng site,” he said.

Ado Bilong, who is considered the rightful owner of the kliriengs ,said what was important now was for the kliriengs to be salvaged.

“I don’t have the resources to preserve the kliriengs myself and that is why I’m happy for the Museum Department’s involvement in this effort,” she said.

However, head of Conservation Department at Sarawak Museum, Nicholas Daby Henry Atie said the department did not have a policy to compensate the communities they engage with in any conservation efforts.

Dr Ipoi Datan of the Council of Customs (Mais), who is a former director of Sarawak Museum, said the department had previously engaged numerous communities from the Kelabit and Lun Bawang in the northern part of the state to the Melikin people in the south and they were always welcomed with openness.

He said when they tried to preserve the megalith in the Bario Highland, they only went to the local headmen. In the Rejang, at Punan Ba village, they were only required to observe the Punan’s taboo for a few days.

Tatau District Officer Jabang Juntan, who is the patron of Tatau District Heritage Conservation committee, urged the local communities to give their full cooperation to the authorities to salvage the kliriengs a success.

The klirieng at Penyarai, near a small stream called Maskin River is believed to be linked to the Saghek clan – the paramount chief of Tatau Punan in the 17th century.

The Maskin River klirieng project was mooted by Datuk John Sikie Tayai, and would later include all burial poles in the Tatau River basin.