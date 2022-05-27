69.2 pct children in Sarawak complete Covid-19 vaccine doses

KUCHING (May 27): Sarawak continued to top the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) table with 69.2 per cent of children in the state aged five to 11 fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, this translates into 198,042 fully vaccinated children in Sarawak as of yesterday.

This was well ahead of the national rate of 32.2 per cent, which translated into 1,142,104 fully vaccinated children across the country.

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17 in Sarawak, 271,835 or 94 per cent have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Nationwide, there were 2,911,511 or 93.6 per cent fully vaccinated adolescents.

In Sarawak, 83.2 per cent of the total population had been fully vaccinated, while 55.6 per cent of the total population had received booster doses.

Nationally, 82.8 per cent of the country’s total population had been fully vaccinated, while 49.3 per cent had received booster doses.

Sarawak recorded a total of 182 new Covid-19 infections from May 23-26.

Yesterday, there were 72 new cases, 49 cases on May 25, 34 cases on May 24, and 27 cases on May 23.

This week, the 30 to 39 age group made up 19.5 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, followed by the 18 to 29 age group (14.2 per cent), the 40 to 49 age group (13.8 per cent), the 50 to 59 age group (13.5 per cent), and the 60 to 69 age group (10.1 per cent).

Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients stood at 45.7 per cent yesterday.

This was well below the national rate of 56 per cent.

Kedah and Kelatan’s ICU bed usage rates were the highest in the country at 76.7 per cent and 70.9 per cent respectively.

Other states and territories that had ICU bed utilisation rates below the national rate were Terengganu (51.1 per cent), Penang (50.6 per cent), Sabah (48.2 per cent), Pahang (31.7 per cent), Labuan (16.7 per cent), and Negeri Sembilan (16.3 per cent).