76 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (May 27): Another 76 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Sabah in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 371,921.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said most cases are in Categories 1 and 2, with no and mild symptoms.

“A total of 74 out of 76 cases today are in Category 1 and Category 2 and one case each in Category 3 and Category 4.

“Three districts within the municipality recorded new double-digit infections namely Kota Kinabalu with 21 cases, Penampang 17 and Putatan 10,” he said.

These three districts, said Masidi, recorded sporadic infections as the main cause of the spread of the virus to new patients.

Meanwhile, nine districts recorded a decrease and six districts an increase.

“Several districts recorded large changes in daily infection rates, namely Penampang +13 cases, Sandakan +8, Putatan +6 and Kota Kinabalu -20 cases.

Infection statistics in 12 districts remained the same as the previous day. Eleven districts recorded one-digit new cases and 13 other districts did not record any new infections in the last 24 hours,” he added.