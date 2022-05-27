Abg Jo okays allowance hike for DUN members attending sitting

KUCHING (May 27): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has agreed in principle to increase the allowance for members of the august House who attend the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

He said last night that it was timely to increase the allowance since the existing rate had not been reviewed for decades.

“The current rate shall be assessed. I agree in principle to increase the allowance,” he said at the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Backbenchers Club dinner here.

Abang Johari called on all DUN members to keep up their good work to enable Sarawak to see more progress.

Yesterday, Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad, in winding up the debate on the motion of appreciation on the Head of State’s address, called for the allowance to be reviewed.

The GPS backbencher said the current rate of RM50 per day had not been reviewed for 42 years, since 1980.

It is understood that the allowance refers to the allowance given daily to each member of the august House who attends the DUN sitting.