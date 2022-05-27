Awg Tengah: Study to address climate change included in 12MP

KUCHING (May 27): A study is being conducted by the Sarawak government under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to address climate change in the state, said Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development said the study ‘The Sarawak Climate Change Policy And Low Carbon Society Blueprints In Cities And Towns In Sarawak (Kuching, Miri, Sibu and Bintulu)’ is to determine the direction and implementation framework as well as develop mitigation strategies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

He said the study will also focus on strategies to address climate change phenomena such as floods, droughts and threats to biodiversity.

“Through the project, the Sarawak government aims to achieve by 2030, among others, 45 per cent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions and creation of green jobs by five per cent,” he said in his winding speech in the august House yesterday.

Awang Tengah said the project was also to create small-medium enterprises (SMEs) in the green economy sector by five per cent; and increased infrastructure resilience to climate change by up to 80 per cent.

“The project is also to maintain daily Air Pollution Index (API) at clean or healthy air status (API below 50).”

According to him, the Low Carbon Society Blueprint in Cities and Towns will also be developed for Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri as a measure to ensure a low carbon lifestyle and green economy are implemented in line with Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“With the amendments of the Forests Ordinance 2015 (Cap.71) and the Land Code (Cap. 81 1958 Ed.) which have been approved by this august House, it will further strengthen the role and efforts of the NREB (Natural Resources and Environment Board) in the preservation and quality control of the environment,” he added.