Crime cases up 50 pct in Sabah after travel restriction eased

KOTA KINABALU (May 27): Sabah has recorded a 50 percent increase in crime cases in the state after the government eased travel restriction in April.

Sabah Commissioner of Police Datuk Idris Abdullah however said the figures was still considered low as compared to the same period before the outbreak of the Covid-10 pandemic in the country.

“Despite the increase, the number of cases is still low and under control as compared to the same period before Covid-19.

“Police will continue to conduct operations from time to time to prevent criminal activities and the public do not have to be afraid or worried as the security in Sabah is under control,” he said.

Idris said this during the graduation ceremony of the Police Basic Training Program at the state police headquarters in Kepayan on Friday.

During the ceremony, 299 male trainees from various districts completed their six-month training at the Police Training Centre (Pulopol) in Kepayan which began on November 28, 2012.

Fourteen of the graduates hold a Bachelor’s Degree, 45 with Diplomas, 67 holds STPM while the remaining with SPM qualification.