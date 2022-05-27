Deputy Premier: With high-rises mushrooming, Sarawak to relook assessment rates mechanism

KUCHING (May 27): It is high time for Sarawak to re-examine the mechanism used to establish assessment rates on high-rise apartments, said Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said the number of high-rise apartment buildings in the state continues to increase and their occupants had to pay maintenance fees to their respective management committees.

He pointed out that the maintenance fees did not go to local councils to carry out maintenance works such as waste management.

“We need to ask our valuers to relook at it, to compare to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur,” he told reporters at the Bata Kawa Health Clinic here today.

Dr Sim said the management committees of high-rise apartment buildings only took care of the maintenance works inside the compound of the apartment.

He added the management committees were not responsible for, among others, waste management.

Citing the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), he pointed out the council spends RM8 million annually on waste management for the 60,000 residential units under its jurisdiction.

He added the RM8 million did not include grass-cutting, tree-cutting, and pothole maintenance costs.

“We will ask our valuers to relook, and this is not subject to PR1MA housing only,” he said.