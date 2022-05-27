Dr Sim: Committee to review allowance for members attending DUN sitting

KUCHING (May 27): The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) has a committee that will look into the revision of allowance for members of the House who attend the DUN sitting, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier of Sarawak said the committee would take into consideration current needs.

“We must include a timeframe, like every five years or 10 years (the allowance shall be reviewed). Let the committee do the work,” he told reporters at the Batu Kawa Health Clinic here today.

He was commenting on Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who had agreed in principle last night to increase the allowance for members of the august House who attend the DUN sitting.

Dr Sim said the fact that the allowance had not been reviewed since 1980 “goes to show that we are all very good, (that) we just serve the people and don’t even look at how much we get paid”.

“Nowadays the cost of living is so high and even transport costs money. It’s only appropriate we adjust the allowance over a period of time,” said the Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

He said it was high time for Sarawak to look at offering better pay to the people, especially talented individuals to avert brain-drain.

“One of the reasons we cannot retain talents because the salary is too low. Talented people really want to serve, but the salary is too low, so they have no choice,” he said.

Dr Sim was at the clinic to observe some local media personnel being administered second Covid-19 booster doses.

Yesterday, Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad, in winding up the debate on the motion of appreciation on the Head of State’s address, had called for the allowance to be reviewed.

The GPS backbencher said the current rate of RM50 per day had not been reviewed for 42 years since 1980.

It is understood that the allowance is given daily to each member of the august House for attending the DUN sitting.