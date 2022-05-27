Drowned victim found in Baleh River 40km downstream

KAPIT (May 27): The Search and Rescue (SAR) Team has found a missing person identified as Julius Melina, 36, at 4.11pm today.

He was reported to have gone missing around midnight Wednesday.

He was found dead near Nanga Merirai Clinic, Baleh River, about 40km from Putai, the spot he was reported to have fallen into the river.

A fire officer here, Timoty Barat, said the victim was among three friends who had gone fishing in a long boat around midnight when it capsized. Two managed to swim to safety while Julius went underwater and could not be found.

A missing person report was made at Kapit Police Station the same day.

The SAR team comprising three Fire and Rescue personnel, police (4), Civil Defence (2) and Sarawak Rivers Board (3) rushed to the scene to conduct ‘water surface searching’.

The body has been handed over to the police for further action.