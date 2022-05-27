Ex-Sesco assistant engineer pleads not guilty to receiving bribes

MIRI (May 27): A former assistant engineer at Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) Miri pleaded not guilty in a sessions court here on ten counts of receiving bribes totalling to RM1,600 from 2019 until 2020.

The charges on Kambarie Sulong, 45, were read in front of judge Steve Ritikos this morning.

According to the first to tenth charges, the accused who was then working as an Assistant Engineer at Sesco Miri was alleged to have obtained bribes involving transactions amounting to between RM100 to RM300 from several recipients, which were banked directly into his bank account.

He allegedly committed the offence between May 23, 2019 until May 27, 2020.

The accused was said to have failed to report on any of the money received which was an offence under Section 25(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 25(2) of the same act.

If convicted, the accused can be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed up to 10 years or both, for each of the charges

He was allowed RM10,000 bail for each of the charges with one local surety and must report himself to the nearest SPRM office every month as well as hand over his passport to be kept by the court.

The court then set June 30 for the management of the case.

MACC officer Khamsiah Ahmad prosecuted the case while the accused was represented by Shikh Rajjish Ahmad.