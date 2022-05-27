Hock Seng Lee Bhd delisted from Bursa Malaysia

KUCHING (May 27): Following a privatisation exercise undertaken by its major shareholder, which started in March 2022, Hock Seng Lee Bhd (HSL) was delisted from the Malaysian stock market, Bursa Malaysia, at 9am on May 26, 2022.

“It has been a wonderful journey since we were listed on Bursa Malaysia on June 10, 1996.

“We wish to thank all shareholders, stakeholders, partners, colleagues and friends for your decades of support for HSL,” the company said in a statement.

It said in the past 25 years, HSL has overcome many challenges and had grown from strength to strength, through ups and downs, successes, and shortcomings.

“As we embark on the next chapter, HSL remains committed to undertake all existing projects diligently and responsibly, and to continue to participate in Sarawak’s development agenda.

“We are proud of what has come before and we look forward to continuing to building your future today,” added the statement.