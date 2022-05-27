Kpg Tian residents live in fear of monkey attacks

SIBU (May 27): Residents of Kampung Tian in Matu district, about 115km west of here, have been in fear for the past two weeks, following claims by eight of them that they had attacked by a group of monkeys while sleeping in their homes.

Village head Saleh Napi said according to the victims, the monkeys entered their homes through windows which were not closed properly.

“It is not known what caused the monkeys to act aggressively and attack the victims, who are in their 40s to 80s. They suffered injuries on several parts of the body, though not serious, and were treated at the health clinic in the village,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

According to him, incidents of monkeys attacking villagers have never occurred before as the primate would normally fled when in conflict with humans.

Saleh said following the incident, the villagers took precautionary measures with some of them setting up traps in strategic areas to catch the monkeys.

He said the incidents on the monkey attack were also reported to the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), which had acted by sending a team to set up traps.

“We have also reported the incident to the police, the Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Malaysian Volunteer Department (Rela) for assistance,” he added. — Bernama