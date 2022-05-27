Kuching police intensify crime prevention patrol ahead of Gawai

KUCHING (May 27): The Kuching District police have intensified their crime prevention patrol in conjunction with the upcoming Gawai celebrations.

Yesterday, they conducted patrol rounds involving nine officers and 94 personnel of different ranks at places of interest such as entertainment centres, banks, government buildings, schools, places of worship, supermarkets and 24 hour convenience shops.

“The operation started at 10am yesterday and ended at 2am this morning,” said Kuching District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today.

He added that the operation was made up of the different departments under the police district headquarters.

During the checks, four individuals were arrested. One of the suspects was arrested for illegal gambling under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Three individuals were arrested after they tested positive for drugs under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He added that one of the suspects was also being investigated under Section 12(1)(a) of the same act when drugs were found in his possession.

“Police also seized two plastic packets believed to be containing syabu drugs weighing at 0.66g,” said Ahsmon.

During the operation, police also conducted checks on 379 individuals, 295 men and 84 women.

A total of 237 vehicles were also checked during the operation which saw police issuing a total of 32 traffic summons for various offences.

During their rounds, the district’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department also tore down 12 banners belonging to illegal money lenders.

“This operation will be carried out daily to prevent crimes in the district,” said Ahsmon.