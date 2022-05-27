Missing man whose car plunged into Rajang River identified as SMC councillor

SIBU (May 27): The 43-year-old man who disappeared after his car plunged into the Rajang River early this morning has been identified as Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) councillor Andy Ting King Dieng.

The incident occurred at Jalan Lanang Lane 4, near Kingwood Hotel.

His parents were spotted at the scene this morning, observing search and rescue efforts.

It is understood that calls to Ting’s mobile phone have failed to get through.

It is believed that Ting was on his way back home last night after earlier dropping a friend off at Kingwood Hotel when the mishap occurred.

An eyewitness reported the incident to hotel staff, who called the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) for help.

A statement from Bomba said the department received a report on the incident around 12.40am.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing and includes Bomba’s divers.