New Sabah Ports Authority HQ, mixed development project at Tanjung Lipat

KOTA KINABALU (May 27): An iconic landmark including a new Sabah Ports Authority (LPPS) headquarters and The Cove mixed development project will be constructed at Tanjung Lipat through a joint venture (JV) between LPPS as the landowner and Deevin Development Sdn Bhd.

The development, which has a total Gross Development Value (GDV) of RM1.013 billion, will be built on 6.28 acres of prime land at Tanjung Lipat.

The project is said to be the only high-rise mixed development in Sabah that complies with the Green Building Index to date with the usage of energy-saving equipment and water-saving systems.

The JV was awarded via open tender and the agreement was signed on April 23 this year.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin said the development will be a gamechanger to Sabah that will deliver major impacts not only to LPPS, but also to the economy of the state.

He said the project will create job opportunities for locals with the shopping mall, hotels and commercial activities in the development.

“The State Cabinet has approved the (JV) agreement a few weeks ago and we expect the project to be implemented this year,” he said in a press conference after launching the construction of LPPS headquarters and The Cove through the joint venture here on Friday.

Bung, who is also Sabah Works Minister, said the new LPPS headquarters, or Menara LPPS, will enable the Sabah Ports Authority to enhance its quality of service.

Menara LPPS will stand 29 storeys high with a total built-up area of 183,390 square feet (sq ft).

He also expressed confidence at Deevin Development in implementing the JV agreement.

“Projects like this should continue to be implemented to develop the economy of Sabah that has been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I believe Sabah will be as developed as other states in Malaysia in the future.”

In this regard, Bung urged all government agencies and government-linked companies (GLCs) to adopt new approaches and mindset to expedite development projects.

He said delays have caused Sabah to be lagged behind other states.

“We are hindering the economic growth of Sabah by delaying development projects with bureaucracies and conditions.

“We are the ones who are sabotaging the state’s economy yet we blame others for not developing Sabah.

“I urge all government agencies to adopt a new approach, new mindset and new ways.

“We need to change to achieve development,” he stressed.

On the other hand, Bung said the State Government is looking into developing Pulau Gaya, including providing water taxis to the island.

“I have proposed water taxis instead of building a bridge because that will provide opportunities for entrepreneurs,” he added.

Meanwhile, LPPS deputy chairman Hajah Aminah Haji Johan said the new Menara LPPS will provide a more comfortable working environment for its officers and staff.

She said LPPS’ existing office at the old warehouse at Likas Bay has limited space.

“The JV will create a landmark for LPPB and the State Government,” she said.

In his speech, See Cherng Jye of Deevin Development Sdn Bhd said the development comprises six towers averaging 30-storeys tall, including Menara LPPS and The Cove that comprises a shopping mall, two blocks of five-star hotels, two blocks of commercial suites and a block of condominium.

He said The Cove draws inspiration from Danum Valley, home to some of the oldest rainforests in Borneo Island.

“For this project, our vision is to bring nature closer to people.

“Nestled among the six towers is Valley Cove Mall featuring lush greenery and variety of trees found in Sabah rainforests.

“The mall measuring 880,000 sq ft in total offers alfresco dining and specialty stores at its top podium level on the ninth floor.”

He said the open-air concept of The Cove reflects the shift in lifestyle due to the Covid-19 pandemic, whereby people now prefer to be outdoors and connect with Mother Nature.

Each tower at The Cove has its own rooftop garden as well, where one can relax and enjoy the sea view, he said.

In addition, See said the company is committed to using energy-saving equipment and water-saving systems in the buildings.

“The balconies at the towers are designed to provide shades to the floors below to significantly reduce direct heat and therefore energy usage from the air-conditioning system.

“Rainwater will be harvested to irrigate the natural vegetation, and we will also invest in cutting-edge compost machines that will turn food waste into fertilizers for the plants in just 24 hours.”

While constructing a green building inevitably drives up costs, he said the company believes in the vast potential Sabah can offer in tourism and other industries.

“We believe that the project will complement the State Government’s effort to spur economic growth under the Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap.

“The Cove will create thousands of employment opportunities and benefit hundreds of trades in Sabah throughout the construction and operational phase.

“The development will undoubtedly be a vibrant addition to the retail, hospitality and tourism sectors.

“We believe tourists and investors will be drawn to The Cove with its unique architectural design, thereby stimulate the economy and tourism industry in Sabah.”

The project is expected to provide job opportunities to 1,000 workers during the construction phase while the two hotels will require hundreds of employees once completed.

Construction of the project is divided into two phases.

See said the first phase is to complete Menara LPPS, the shopping mall, two levels of basement and four levels of elevated carpark providing 3,000 parking spaces in total within four years.

“The construction of the project will commence in phases as soon as the full plan approval is obtained from the local authorities concerned.”

Phase 2 comprising the service suites, condominium and hotels is expected to be completed within eight years.

Also present were LPPS board member Dr Hj Ramli Amir and Datuk Dr Johnson Tee, Deevin Development Sdn Bhd directors See Hong Chen, Ng Kong Ghee, Datuk Chee Chi Vun and Datuk Chee Chi Nyen.