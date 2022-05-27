PAC urges special audit on govt expenditure during Covid-19 pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR (May 27): The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has urged the National Audit Department to immediately conduct a special audit on government procurement and expenditure for medical equipment and medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic.

PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh said the matter had been officially informed to the Auditor-General yesterday.

“As a Dewan Rakyat Select Committee with a mandate to examine government spending so that it complies with the law, government financial regulations in force, contract terms and payments being implemented properly, the PAC will not compromise with any party trying to make a profit for the sake of personal interests.

“This special audit should be expedited, with the findings and results presented to the PAC, so that the committee can identify the existence of elements of malpractice, waste and abuse of power in the procurement of medical services,” he said in a statement today.

He said with the special audit, the PAC would call on the Ministry of Finance, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the ministries and agencies involved, to provide briefings and explanations to the committee on the matter.

For that purpose, the PAC will use its sources of authority under Standing Order 77 (1) (d) and 77 (5) of the Dewan Rakyat, and Section III, Article 11 (b), General Circular No. 2 (1982).

Standing Order 77(1)(d) of the Dewan Rakyat stipulates that there shall be a Committee to be known as the Public Accounts Committee appointed at the beginning of every Parliament, for the examination of such other matters as the Committee may think fit, or which may be referred to the Committee by the House; while Standing Order 77(5) states that the Committee shall have the power to send for persons, papers and records, and to report from time to time.

The PAC also urged the National Audit Department to conduct a special audit following a statement by MACC chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki, on Tuesday (May 24), on the MACC’s ongoing investigation into the procurement of medical equipment and medicine; abuse of power in diverting aid; as well as stimulus packages provided by the government. – Bernama