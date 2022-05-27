Rural-urban migration compounding waste management in Sarawak, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (May 27): The state is facing waste management challenges as the rural population continues to migrate to urban areas, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said improving waste management involves not only government planning and infrastructure, as other stakeholders have to play their part as well.

“The MPP (Padawan Municipal Council) only collects RM20 million a year in assessment from 60,000 houses, and they spend RM8 million for waste management. This excludes grass cutting, street lighting, potholes, repairs and so on,” Dr Sim said at the Mural Wall Art Painting prize-giving ceremony here today.

According to him, this showed Sarawak has tried to keep its assessment rates among the lowest council rates in the country through government subsidies.

He said without the government’s funding for staff and workers’ salaries, MPP would be unable to cover the cost of its services as this exceeded the RM20 million assessment rates collected annually.

He called on everyone to play a role in protecting the environment.

“We need everyone’s effort to make it work. We need to educate the public – you need to do your part and roles. As Sarawak is part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to achieve healthier, sustainable living for the community.

“Last year, during the vaccination drive, when the rubbish collection workers got Covid-19 and people realised there’s nobody to collect rubbish, people realised the importance of rubbish collectors,” he said.

As such, he said awareness campaigns such as the wall mural competition are necessary.

He congratulated organisers MPP, Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, and MJC City Development Sdn Bhd for hosting this event.

MPP chairman Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang said the competition themed ‘My City, My Home, Clean and Green’ was meaningful and urged MPP folk to share the council’s vision and aspirations to keep the city clean, green, and vibrant at all times.

Team Fiasco won the first prize of RM3,000, while second placed Joan Law received RM2,500, and RM1,500 went to Team PSV IGKTAR for coming in third.

There were also five consolation prizes of RM500 each.