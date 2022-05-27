Sabah CVLB will revoke license of overloaded lorries if requested

KOTA KINABALU (May 27): Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) Sabah will not hesitate to revoke or suspend the license of errant commercial transport operators for overloading.

Its chairman, Dato’ Chin Kim Hiung, disclosed this on Friday when asked by the media to comment on the statement made earlier by Sabah Public Works Department (PWD) director Ali Ahmad Hamid on overloaded lorries among the causes of damaged roads in the State.

“We are aware and concur with the Sabah PWD director. However, overloading or carrying goods dangerously is an offence as per the Road Traffic Rules LN166/59 which can only be enforced by either the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) or Road Transport Department (RTD),” Chin said.

“However, the CVLB are not completely toothless, we are empowered by the CVLB Act to revoke or suspend the licence of errant licence holder. Should we receive any request from RMP or RTD, we would definitely look into the possibility of exercising our powers,” he pointed out.

Commercial vehicles consist of two categories which are Public Service Vehicles such as taxis, buses, and even e-hailing while they are ferrying passengers. The other category is goods vehicles that is for hire or any vehicle that has a maximum permissible laden weight of 7.5 tonnes, he explained.

Ali Ahmad in an online interview by Bernama on May 23 said overloaded lorries, especially in the rural areas, and the expired service life of the roads are among the factors PWD roads in the state are easily damaged.

He said his department had detected vehicles overloaded with oil palm fruits and timber using these roads had resulted in the roads being subjected to excessive pressure and subsequently, damaged fast.

“All parties including the Road Transport Department, Royal Malaysia Police, PWD, oil palm entrepreneurs and the local populace must work as a team to curb the overloading of vehicles which damaged roads in the state,” he said.