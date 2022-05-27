Sabah inks agreement with GM Klang to promote state’s SME products

KLANG (May 27): GM Klang Wholesale Centre (GM Klang) is collaborating with the Sabah Department of Industrial Development and Research (DIDR) to promote products made by Sabah’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Among other things, the collaboration would see the allocation of three shop lots as the retail and product exhibition outlets for Sabah SME products at GM Klang by as early as July this year.

The collaboration agreement was signed by Sabah DIDR director Tseu Kei Yue and GM Klang managing director Datuk Lim Seng Kok, witnessed by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Sabah Industrial Development Minister, Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam here, today.

Lim said GM Klang is always open to collaborations to bring in various products, especially locally-made products to its wholesale centre.

“This will help to boost local productivity because GM Klang’s visitors are not only the locals, but also those from countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, Europe, and Central Asia,” he said.

As such, GM Klang has taken the initiative to set up exhibition areas for products from all Malaysian states, said Lim, adding that the company also welcomes collaborations with state governments to exhibit products from their respective states.

Each product will be exhibited together with detailed information on the product itself as well as the manufacturer’s contact information, enabling buyers to contact the supplier or the manufacturer directly, said Lim. — Bernama