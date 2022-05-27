SAINS: Most Sarawak govt websites, digital services expected back online by Monday

KUCHING (May 27): Most websites and digital services under the Sarawak government are expected to be up and running again by Monday, after a fire at the Wisma Bapa Malaysia server room here yesterday rendered them inaccessible.

According to a statement from Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (SAINS), its management and staff were working diligently to restore their online systems and services, and its subject matter experts have been working around the clock since the incident.

“As of now, some of the critical systems have already been successfully restored.

“We are committed to continue our effort in ensuring that most of the systems and services will be up and running by Monday.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience caused. Your patience and understanding is much appreciated,” said the statement today.

Websites and digital services under the Sarawak government, including the SPay app, have been down following a fire at the Wisma Bapa Malaysia server room yesterday evening.

The Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement that a switch box in the server room, which is on the third floor of the building, had caught fire around 7pm. The building houses the offices of the state’s ministries and departments.

The fire was put out at 8.45pm after the electricity supply was disconnected to allow firefighters to enter the server room. No one was hurt in the incident.