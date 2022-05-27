Search launched for Sibu man missing after car plunges into Rajang River

SIBU (May 27): A search and rescue operation is continuing for a 43-year-old man who disappeared after his car plunged into the Rajang River early this morning.

The incident occurred at Jalan Lanang Lane 4, near Kingwood Hotel.

A statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a report was received around 12.40am that a car had plunged into the river.

“We received a report that a fast-moving car had hit the roadside barrier before plunging into the river,” said the statement.

A preliminary search was then launched at the location using a lifeboat and griping iron.

As of 10.30am, rescuers have been unable to locate the man or his vehicle.