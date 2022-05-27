Senior citizen dies in single-car crash at Jalan Sultan Tengah

KUCHING (May 27): A senior citizen died today after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Sultan Tengah around 8.30am.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the accident left the man trapped in the damaged vehicle, which landed on its right side next to a monsoon drain.

At the scene were firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station, who managed to extricate the deceased out of the driver’s seat once the vehicle was stabilised.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical worker from the Sarawak General Hospital.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action.

After ensuring the area was safe for other road users, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 10.05am.

Separately, a motorcyclist, who is believed to have jumped the red light at a traffic light intersection, died after he collided with a pick-up truck around 4.45pm yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement head Supt Bingkok John said the deceased, who suffered from serious head injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical worker from the Sarawak General Hospital.

“The deceased was making a right turn to Jalan Demak Laut from Bako when he collided with the pick-up truck that was heading straight to Bako from the city centre,” Bingkok said in a statement today.

He identified the deceased as Muhamad Hafizan Abdullah, 19, from Kampung Sejingkat.

The driver of the pick-up truck from Sri Aman did not suffer any physical injuries.

Muhamad Hafizan’s body was later transferred to the hospital’s Forensics Department for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.