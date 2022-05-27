SPay, Sarawak government portal down after server room fire

KUCHING (May 27): Websites and digital services under the Sarawak government, including the SPay app, are believed to be down following a fire at the Wisma Bapa Malaysia server room yesterday evening.

The state government’s official portal, https://sarawak.gov.my/, could not be accessed this morning.

SPay Global issued a service status update on their Facebook page at 9am.

Addressed to all its users and merchants, it apologised for the inconvenience caused and asked for their patience and understanding.

“Resumption of SPayGlobal service at our secondary server site is in progress. We aim to resume service by today,” the post said.

The Borneo Post is contacting the authorities for comments.

The Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement last night that a switch box in the Wisma Bapa Malaysia server room, which is on the third floor of the building, had caught fire at about 7pm. The building houses the offices of the state’s ministries and departments.

The fire was put out at 8.45pm after the electricity supply was disconnected to allow firefighters to enter the server room. No one was hurt in the incident.