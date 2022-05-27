Uggah: Rural road connectivity remains govt’s top priority despite challenges

KUCHING (May 27): The state needs to build about 6,000km of new roads and upgrade about 4,200km of existing sub-standard roads in order to achieve 100 per cent connectivity.

Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said that this was the findings from the Database for Sarawak Rural Road Connectivity workshop conducted in March.

He added that a total of 30,650km of state roads and 1,591km of federal roads have been registered in Sarawak, which do not include privately-owned roads, such as plantation and logging roads.

“As our population is scattered, connectivity to the rural settlements is one of the biggest struggles for us in Sarawak. With its deep peat swamps, hills and mountainous areas, Sarawak’s challenging topography requires a huge amount of money for construction,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

However, this should not be an excuse for the government to neglect the rural populace, as everyone deserves to enjoy Sarawak’s economic prosperity, social inclusivity and a sustainable environment, he said.

Therefore, he said implementing rural road connectivity will remain as the top priority as it provides new opportunities and unlocks economic potential.

The Pan Borneo Highway, Coastal Road Network, Second Trunk Road, Sarawak-Sabah Link Road and Trans Borneo Highway as well as 208 Project Rakyat with a total cost of RM8.1 billion will be carried out as the state heads towards 100 per cent connectivity, he added.

He said the Pan Borneo Highway Phase 1 is expected to be completed in 2023.

“With its completion, we will be able to drive seamlessly from Telok Melano to Miri without toll.

“We will coordinate with Kementerian Kerja Raya Malaysia (Works Ministry) to ensure its timely completion.”

On the coastal road network, he said it is divided into three components – replacement of seven existing ferry crossings with bridges, construction of ‘missing link’ components, and upgrading and rehabilitation works of the 331km of the existing coastal road.

The bridges are located at Batang Rambungan, Batang Lupar, Batang Saribas, Sungai Krian, Batang Paloh, Muara Lassa and Batang Igan. Currently, these bridges are at various stages of construction and all these bridges are expected to be completed by 2025, he added.

Uggah, who is also Minister for Infrastructure and Ports Development, said the missing link components are all currently under construction and expected to be completed in 2025.

On the upgrading and rehabilitation works of the 331km of the existing coastal road, he said it is divided into 30 packages. Currently, three packages have been completed, 20 are under construction, six are at tender stage and one is under design.