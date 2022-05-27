Wan Junaidi: Enable local community to profit from croc leather, meat

BINTULU (May 27): The relevant agencies should implement proactive and holistic measures to enable the leather and meat of crocodiles to be traded, said Santubong MP Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said this would benefit local communities, such as those affected by two recent fatal crocodile attacks in Sarawak.

“I would like to know whether there is legislation and a system related to the control of crocodiles in enabling it to be traded by local parties that provide returns to the local community as required by CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora).

“Everyone knows that the profits involving the crocodile skin industry globally reach tens of billions annually, which clearly shows that it is in high demand while crocodile meat is also in demand from foreign countries to reach thousands of tons annually,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He was responding to the two recent attacks involving a five-year-old boy in Kampung Nyabut, Telaga Air, Kuching last Saturday and a 56-year-old man in Sungai Ahong, Kampung Kangka, Lundu, last Thursday.

Looking at the huge returns, he said locals, including residents, should be given the opportunity to venture into the industry with control and guidance from the authorities.

“I want the authorities to take appropriate action to ensure that the incident involving the reptiles does not disrupt the lives of the people of Sarawak.

“Such things if not addressed will lead to frequent clashes between humans and crocodiles where people in Sarawak live near rivers and estuaries,” he said.

Wan Junaidi pointed out when he succeeded in removing Sarawak from Schedule One to Two of CITES, the reptiles were found everywhere throughout Sarawak as was the case in years before the 1960s.

He said with Sarawak in Schedule Two, the authorities are able catch and kill crocodiles periodically and systematically to reduce their numbers without causing extinction.

“Even though already in Schedule Two, we are still not controlling the reptile population until attacks take place in the city and also in the rural area,” he said.

He said with a large number of crocodiles, it is certain that as long as there are drainage systems, rivers, and estuaries, there would definitely be crocodiles and prey.

“This worries me because when no action can reduce the number of crocodiles, it affects what CITES decided when it met in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2016,” said Wan Junaidi.

He hoped all parties and local residents could play a role in protecting their family members and the surrounding community, but at the same time not affect the habitat of the crocodiles.

Wan Junaidi also extended his sympathies to the families of the two victims, calling on them to remain strong and patient.