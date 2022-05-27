Wan Junaidi’s wife passes away

KUCHING (May 27): Datin Sri Feona Junaidi, the wife of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, has passed away today.

She had died at 6.12pm, her daughter Sharifah Nong-Jasima Syed Junaidi told RTM.

It was learned that Feona had passed away at the Borneo Medical Centre.

Her remains have been brought to Wan Junaidi’s residence here, and the Muslim funeral ceremony will take place at 9am tomorrow (May 27).

She will be laid to rest in the Semariang Muslim Cemetery at 10am afterwards.

She was 69.

