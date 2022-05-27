With days to go before Gawai Dayak, eggs sell out in Kapit

KAPIT (May 27): An increase in demand for eggs for the Gawai Dayak celebration next week, has seen supplies here selling out this morning.

A check found eggs of different grades unavailable on the shelves, catching most retailers off guard.

One sundry shop operator, who requested anonymity, assured consumers the shortage would only be temporary.

“Normally we only order sufficient supply to meet the demand of regular customers. Eggs come in daily from our supplier in Sibu. We know the quantity of sales daily and that is the number we order from our supplier because eggs have an expiry date.

“The unexpected increase in demand resulted in shortage of supply. We are surprised and have placed extra orders and they are expected to arrive this afternoon to meet the demand,” he explained.

He added eggs would be back on the shelves tomorrow.

It is understood that the supply for other items is sufficient to meet demand for the Gawai Dayak celebration.