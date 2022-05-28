105 preschools, 75 nurseries under Kemas closed due to HFMD

KUANTAN (May 28): A total of 180 Community Development Department (Kemas) preschools (tabika) and nurseries (taska) have been closed due to the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) as of yesterday.

Rural Development Minister, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, said the closure involved 105 preschools while the remaining are nurseries throughout the country except for Negri Sembilan and Melaka.

“The move to close to the premises was made based on advice and recommendations by the Ministry of Health (MOH) as each case detected will be reported to the authorities “These premises will be closed for 10 days and appropriate actions, including disinfection, will be carried out by Kemas officials,” he told reporters after attending a get-together and Aidilfitri celebration with Kemas Pahang staff, here today.

According to Mahdzir, during the closure period, home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions will be conducted based on the experience during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also assured that Kemas would monitor the development and take proactive measures to address the spread of the disease on their premises based on standard operating procedures (SOP) set by MOH.

Mahdzir added that body temperature scanning, as well as inspection for other HFMD symptoms such as rashes or blisters on the skin, fever and mouth ulcer, should be carried out at the entrance of the premises.

“We hope all parents will assist us to curb the spread of HFMD by ensuring their children are healthy and do not have any symptoms. If the siblings have symptoms, then parents should not send their children to nurseries or preschools as a preventive measure,” he said.

Kemas have 10,765 preschools and 549 nurseries nationwide. – Bernama