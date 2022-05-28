Abg Jo approves new Oya Waterfront, another Melanau Heritage Gallery

MUKAH (May 28): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Johari Tun Openg has given the nod on the proposals to have a new Oya Waterfront and the second Melanau Heritage Gallery here in Oya.

Abang Johari announced this at the opening of the first Melanau Heritage Gallery in Oya today, in response to the request made by Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

He believed the two proposed plans would further develop Mukah as a whole and help boost its economy.

“I approve all these because I see their long term benefits. We want to develop road at Sungai Kut. If we build that road, it will link to the coastal roads and we have the Igan bridge. We will again develop Jalan Igan to connect to Sibu.

“Once everything is connected, it will attract tourists and the people will see the richness of our culture especially the Melanau community,” he said, adding that the new second gallery will be built adjacent to the completed gallery.

The Melanau Heritage Gallery was approved by Abang Johari in 2017, and the construction started in 2019 costing about RM5.5 million.

Expressing his contentment of the collections and artifacts in the Melanau Heritage Gallery, Abang Johari believed the gallery would complement the Borneo Cultural Museum (BCM) in Kuching.

He noted that the second newly proposed Melanau Heritage Gallery would house the Melanau music instrument, among others.

He also disclosed other approved projects for Dalat district and Oya subdistrict which include Oya commercial centre, Dalat boutique hotel, Dalat boutique hotel waterfront and mini state complex.

Pledging his intensified efforts to develop the rural areas, Abang Johari said the Sago and Nipah Development Board (SDNB) would be established to study the industry and that the government is looking for new economic growth and revenue for the state’s development.

Also present at the event was Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, Datuk Rosey Yunus.