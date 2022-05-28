Association launches first Teochew dialect online class

KUCHING (May 28): The first online short-term language class on Teochew dialect launched by Kuching Teochew Association Cultural Unit at its Youth Section office today received good response.

Its press release said the teachers, Yeo Kiat Yong and Sii Ing Ia from Chaozhou, China started with simple greetings and correct enunciation in Teochew dialect.

The association’s president Chew Boon Seng pointed out in his opening speech that the Teochew dialect has a long history going back to 478 BC in China. As one of the oldest Chinese dialects, it is an important oral transmitter of Chaozhou culture including Chaozhou opera and history.

“As an association with a long history, we have this obligation to build a platform for the learning of our traditional customs and culture especially for the younger generation who will be our future leaders,” he said.

Those interested in future Teochew dialect class, contact Chin at 016-8852457.