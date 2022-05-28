Chicken supply in S’wak adequate for the market, assures KPDNHEP

KUCHING (May 28): There is no issue for Sarawak to export its chicken to Peninsular Malaysia, said federal Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) secretary-general Dato Azman Mohd Yusof.

When asked by reporters on the possibility of exporting surplus chicken supply in Sarawak to Peninsular Malaysia to cover its shortage, he replied: “Why not, if it is done in the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia and through collaborative government.”

Azman who was met by reporters after his visit to inspect food supplies at Medan Niaga Satok here yesterday however pointed out that supply management is under the jurisdiction of Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (Mafi) and not under KPDNHEP.

KPDNHEP, meanwhile in its statement, said the traders had not faced any problems with the supply of chicken from producers in the state.

“Consumers, too, do not face problems in buying various types of chicken, including parts and old chicken,” it added.

Azman called upon consumers to report to KPDNHEP of any violations of unreasonable price increase or supply restrictions.

He also recommended consumers to download the Price Catcher application developed by the ministry to help consumers search for affordable prices based on their locality.