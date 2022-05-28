Datin Sri Feona Junaidi laid to rest today

KUCHING (May 28): The late Datin Sri Feona Junaidi was laid to rest at the Samarian Muslim Cemetery today.

The wife of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar passed away at the Borneo Medical Centre at around 6pm on Friday evening, due to internal bleeding.

The recitation of prayers concluded at 11.15am while the funeral prayers were held at her home in Jalan Green.

Feona and Wan Junaidi got married in 1972 at Rumah Sarawak in Kuala Lumpur and the couple was blessed with three children — Embok Fariah, 49; Sharifah Nong-Jasima, 38 dan Sharifah Nuril Barieyah, 29.

When she was alive, Feona was the president of the Parent-Teacher Association of her children’s school, where she would often take part in activities and functions held by the school.

In that regard, Embok Fariah who is an educator herself fondly remembers seeing her mom working alongside Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah for educational functions and workshops.

“If there was one thing we could agree on, she would always try to engage in a conversation with us — even though there were times when we would be the only ones talking and she would sit quietly and listen but she was learning. She learnt,” Embok said.

Their third daughter Sharifah Nuril remembers her late mother scoffing at her ‘new look’ after returning from England.

“I remember coming back from England after living there for a year with my hair dyed green — my mum scolded me and scoffed at the sight of it.

“The best thing about the green hair was the next day, when people came over, she would point it out and say: ‘You see, you see, green hair.’” recounted Nuril.

She then shared that the late Feona was Wan Junaidi’s number one fan, and would often share articles and pictures of him on social media and she would often tag along to any functions and events within his constituency.

Among those who paid their respects during the ‘solat jenazah’ was Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg ; Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri Nancy Shukri, State Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, State Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.