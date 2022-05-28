Dr Sim: Play your part in bringing S’wak to developed status by 2030, local authority members told

KUCHING (May 28): Local government authority members are called to play their part in assisting the government in bringing Sarawak to a more developed direction by 2030.

In saying this, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said they needed to carry out their responsibilities with more dedication in delivering services to the people.

“We want the cities in the state to develop so policies or projects brought by the government can be implemented and can achieve the status of a high-income state by 2030.

“Therefore, all local authority members must always perform the tasks entrusted to them by the government responsibly and with more dedication,” he said when speaking at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Majis Ramah Tamah Raya Gawai here today.

Dr Sim said with this effort, it would bring progress to the city and also make Sarawak the best state in the region.

“At the same time, it will increase the income of the people and Sarawak in the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said the council’s staff members continue to collaborate with the local authority’s management team in solving the complaints and problems suffered by the people.

“We at MBKS are determined to achieve the expectations of the people of Kuching in the coming years so our pledge to do our best in providing first-class services to the community can be achieved,” he said.

According to Wee, MBKS has also made innovations and adapted to face any challenges along with the passage of time.

“MBKS staff are now looking for innovative and customer-centric solutions to meet the needs of the people.

“All of them know they cannot think only in terms of suitability and administrative efficiency. They now strive to provide the best service in giving satisfaction to customers,” he said.

During the ceremony, a total of 38 retirees were awarded service medals from MBKS.