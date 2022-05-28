Eight houses in Lawas unsafe to live in due to river erosion

LAWAS (May 28): A total of eight houses in Kampung Baru Mission here are no longer safe to live in as they are facing serious river erosion.

According to Lawas Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station chief Azman Ibrahim, these are out of 16 houses affected by river erosion.

“Upon surveying the area, we found out 16 houses have been affected due to the river erosion next to the village.

“Of the 16, eight of the houses are located some 10 and 20 metres from the river banks,” he said after a visit to the village on Friday.

Azman added another eight houses, located less than 10 metres from the riverbanks, are no longer safe for its occupants to live in.

“A discussion with the village headman was carried out to determine the best solution for the affected villagers,” he said.

Also present during the visit was Lawas district officer Ladin Atok.