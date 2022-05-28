Former rep calls out incumbent over promised Bukit Assek redevelopment plan

SIBU (May 28): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng should explain to the people why the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan has still not been announced yet and the details yet to be revealed.

The call was made by his predecessor Irene Chang who said the plan was what he had promised the people of Bukit Assek before the last state election.

“And now that he is an elected representative of the ruling State Government, he should have all the state resources in his hands and the ears of all the ministries and government departments to make the redevelopment of Bukit Assek happen without any further delay,” she added in a statement.

Chang was referring to the statement by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Chairman Clarence Ting that the council had frozen all works to upgrade roads and drains in areas under the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan pending the announcement and commencement of the said Redevelopment Plan.

She said this brought up the question as to whether the people of Bukit Assek could only enjoy upgraded roads and drains after only the Redevelopment Plan is implemented since the council did not set any definite date of when the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan would commence.

“Does it also mean that in the event that the Plan is only able to commence many years later, then the people of Bukit Assek should continue to live and work and stay in areas with the sinking roads and collapsed drains until the Redevelopment happens? So when would the Redevelopment Plan be able to be finalised, announced and to commence?”

Chang recalled that on March 13, 2022, Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang had announced in his social media that he was flying to Australia for the two-week study mission to search for inspiration for the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan which was yet to be approved by the Premier as the latter was not satisfied with the Plan presented to him in Sibu on 22 January 2022.

“Was the outcome of this study mission revealed in the just concluded DUN sitting? Was there any mention in the meeting on the progress and when would the Redevelopment Plan be finalised and implemented?”

Furthermore, Chang said even if the Redevelopment Plan has still not been finalised, the people have the right to demand from the state government that the upgrading of all roads and drains should continue to be carried out as and when they are required, that all roads should be well maintained and all drains should remain unclogged at all times and that there should have no flash flood after every heavy rainfall.

In fact, she said SMC as a local government should remember that their main responsibility is to serve the people of Sibu and to provide all the regular services which are covered by the assessment rates and taxes paid by the people.

She said unless a definite date can be given for the commencement of the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan, all services and projects to improve the living standard of the people should continue to be provided.

“This should include the projects to upgrade the roads and drains. These projects are to improve the living standard of the people and should not be stalled especially when no definite timeline for approval and implementation of the Plan has been made known to the people.”