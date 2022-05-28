GRS officially launched with four parties

KOTA KINABALU (May 28): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) which comprises Bersatu Sabah, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Sabah STAR, Usno and SAPP was officially launched by its chairman, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, on Saturday.



Hajiji in his speech during the launching ceremony said with the establishment of GRS as an official political entity, the implementation of the Sabah Love Agenda will have added value through the four pillars of GRS’s struggle.

The four pillars, he said, are Sabah First, Sabah Forward, Sabah Prosper and Sabah United.

“Sabah First is the core of the struggle which involves a two -pronged goal where not only do we prioritize the rights and interests of Sabah, but also the mission to shift Sabah’s status to the top position in various aspects of development.

“Sabah First does not mean that we set aside the national interest, but as a local platform, our trust and responsibility is to fight for the interests of the state as the number one priority.

“We are confident and believe that as one of the important components of the country, the goal of building a more developed and successful Sabah must be raised as a national agenda to ensure the prosperity and sustainability of the Federation of Malaysia,” the Bersatu Sabah chief said.

Hajiji added that the Sabah First thrust will be GRS’ stance in all follow-up consultations under the Special MA63 council meetings.

“We work as a team and the Deputy Chief Ministers are also directly involved in the Working Committees formed. We are lucky because Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili is directly responsible for monitoring and following up on the implementation of the MA63 Special Council at the federal level.

“We will continue to fight for, not only the implementation of the entire rights and interests contained in the Federal Constitution, but also the rights and interests that are present and guaranteed with the 1963 Malaysia Agreement,” he stressed.

Hajiji added that much progress has been made and expressed confidence that the Malaysian Family approach will be able to address the legacy issues surrounding state and federal relations.

He said the second thrust, Sabah Forward, is important to shape thinking, direct perspective and lead the state’s actions strategically with focus on bringing forward.

Hajiji said that the struggle is a long journey inherited from previous state leaders and based on the trust and responsibility passed down, there is a need to ensure that every step planned will propel the state and its people forward towards progress and prosperity.

According to him, the realization that Sabah is lagging far behind (from other states) will not get us anywhere if it is not translated with the conviction to implement change.

Attitudes, actions, time, and all available resources must be focused and directed towards building a legacy of progress to be enjoyed and inherited by future generations, he opined.

On the third thrust which is Sabah Prosper, it is defined by the state’s determination and commitment to implement and succeed the Sabah Love Agenda through the state development plan, Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) halatuju.

“We are aware that based on the rakyat’s acceptance of the SMJ halatuju that is based on the state’s Coat of Arms slogan, there have been attempts to create a negative perspective by raising issues to deny its significance.

“The reality is, I’m sure they realize that those issues are also legacies that they themselves have failed to address. We need to remain steadfast and not allow actions motivated by narrow political interests to lead us away from the path and focus in implementing the development plan,” Hajiji stressed.

He pointed out that SMJ is a long journey mission towards a common destination which is to build a more developed and successful state.

“A government needs planning because if we do not do that, we are actually planning a failure. The SMJ halatuju was developed to fill the vacuum left by the previous administration.

“Despite inheriting the trend of economic downturn and coupled with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are able to bounce back through this development plan. For example, the halatuju aims to increase state revenue with the implementation of various strategies and for the first time since independence, we have managed to break the RM5 billion mark with the total collection of RM5.449 billion for 2021,” Hajiji who is also state Finance Minister, said.

An increase in state revenue means more allocations can be channeled for the welfare of the people and for the sake of the people, GRS will continue to drive the implementation of the development plan to achieve the goal of building not only a developed state, but its people as well, he stressed.

Hajiji added that the success of all the development plans needs the support and backing of all parties as Sabah needs a stable and conducive environment to achieve progress.

“In moving the core of the struggle to prioritize Sabah, bringing Sabah forward and building a prosperous Sabah requires the existence of a union of the people of Sabah. For that reason, the struggle of Sabah First, Sabah Forward and Sabah Prosper must move in tandem with Sabah United, which is to create a united Sabah as the fourth core.

“Sabah’s long political history should set an example for us and it is that the experience teaches us to rise up to improve the situation with new strategies and fresh approaches through local formulas that better fit the image of our grassroots struggle in Sabah.

Hajiji pointed out that many of us are part of Sabah’s political legacy that brought us to where we are today.

“It is enough that we are divided and broken. Don’t let differences widen the gap between us. GRS should carry the image of unity and it needs to be open to all parties who share the same agenda and struggles.

“We are thankful that the point of similarity led us to a consensus and GRS was officially registered with a membership of four party components. GRS’ leadership had also agreed to accept USNO as its fifth component member,” he said.

Hajiji also said that he will discuss with fellow GRS leaders on strategies and approaches to bring more Sabahans together.

He also said that other than the establishment of the Women’s Wing and the Youth Wing, consideration must be made on the setting up of a Student Wing and the GRS Plus Wing which brings together political bodies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

The precondition is that the togetherness must be based on the sharing of goals and strong beliefs as well as full adherence to the spirit, agenda, core and principles of GRS, he said.