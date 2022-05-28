Jerip: Repair works commissioned on Pan Borneo Highway to facilitate Gawai homecoming

KUCHING (May 28):The Public Works Department (JKR) and Pan Borneo Highway contractors have undertaken repair works on sections of the Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak that are still under construction, says Deputy Minister of Transport I Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

According to him, this is meant to facilitate those returning to their villages and longhouses for the Gawai Dayak celebration.

However, he also reminds all motorists to always adhere to all safety measures.

“The JKR has set up safety measures such as warning signs and light reflectors along these highway sections, with particular focus on detour zones.

“It has also been undertaking maintenance works along the way.

“The government is always concerned about the safety of road users, which is why we are having more road safety campaigns across Sarawak.

“We’ve also increased the number of traffic police and JPJ (Road Transport Department) enforcement operations; at the same time, we are conducting technical studies on the road conditions,” he said in his speech prior to kicking off the ‘Kuching Division’s Road Safety Campaign’ at the Petros Darul Hana fuel station here yesterday.

Adding on, Dr Jerip said the road safety campaign was never meant to create inconvenience amongst the motorists.

“It highlights the importance of following the rules and regulations.”

On a related matter, Dr Jerip said the Ministry of Transport would continue to work closely with the Sarawak Public Transport Committee to plan out, identify problems and make recommendations in matters involving land, river, sea, and air transport.

The State Executive Council had approved the establishment of this committee on Nov 21, 2019.

Under this committee, Dr Jerip said every division in Sarawak would be required to establish its own divisional public transport committee.