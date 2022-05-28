KDM’s application to join GRS not affected by Peter’s conviction – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (May 28): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) secretary-general Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that Parti Kesejahteraan Demoktratik Masyarakat’s (KDM) application to join the GRS coalition is not affected by the conviction of its president, Datuk Peter Anthony, for forgery recently.

“To be honest, Peter is KDM leader (but) the one who applied (to become a member) is the party and not Peter, as the person. We need to distinguish. I don’t think his conviction will affect the chances of being accepted as a member,” he said.

Masidi also reminded that Peter still has a chance to appeal the decision.

“We don’t want to have a negative assumption because of the early conviction,” he said to the media at the Sabah International Convention Centre after the GRS launching on Saturday.

Peter, who is the former Infrastructure Development Minister, was sentenced to three years jail and fined RM50,000 by the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur on May 26 for forging a letter for a Mechanical and Electrical Systems maintenance work at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

He was allowed a stay of execution of the jail sentence pending his appeal at the High Court.