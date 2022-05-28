Local farmers urged to go into cocoa planting

KUCHING (May 28): Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin encourages local farmers to go into cocoa planting as there is still not enough cocoa bean production in the country for downstream activities.

“There is not enough local production of cocoa beans. We still import from Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon.

“The price of cocoa beans is not cheap. It used to be RM3 or RM4 per kg, but it is now RM7 per kg. Single origin beans carry a price tag of RM15 per kg. That is why we encourage local farmers to plant cocoa,” he told a press conference after closing a basic course on ‘Handmade Chocolate Entrepreneur Development’ at Sara Cocoa Cluster Complex in Kota Samarahan yesterday.

Sarawak is among the few states in Malaysia producing cocoa, with more hectares planned this year including a possible 100ha in Bau.

On the course, Willie said it was one of the community empowerment initiatives highlighted by the Malaysian Cocoa Board (LKM), to develop local chocolate entrepreneurs capable of producing quality and competitive products comparable with other chocolate brands and products at the regional and global levels.

“The chocolate-making skills training course also provides incentives for the purchase of equipment and machinery, provides business development and product marketing advisory services to potential entrepreneurs interested to venture into the industry.

“Education and training, social support, empowerment of entrepreneurial role and exposure on the potential of the cocoa downstream industry were emphasised under the programme, because they are important aspects that will influence the success rate of cocoa-based entrepreneurs to earn a lucrative income,” he said.

The course was attended by 20 participants from the Puncak Borneo area.

Willie said LKM’s support and concern for the welfare of cocoa entrepreneurs in Sarawak was further strengthened through the establishment of Koperasi Kluster Koko Sarawak Berhad in Nov 2019.

He said membership of this cooperative is targeted at cocoa growers, entrepreneurs and LKM staff.

“The existence of this cooperative emphasises on improving the well-being and income generation of members as well as providing opportunities for chocolate entrepreneurs to obtain raw materials such as block chocolate at members’ prices that are cheaper than the market price.

On a related note, Willie said the Sara Cocoa Cluster Complex was now accepting tourists interested in agro-tourism, besides providing cocoa bean processing facilities for the state with a capacity of 50 tonnes per year.